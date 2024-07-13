Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 300.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $51.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

