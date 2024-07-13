Empirical Finance LLC Invests $240,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,543,000 after buying an additional 317,278 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 816,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,470,000 after buying an additional 149,370 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,152.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 796,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,462,000 after acquiring an additional 733,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,050,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $124.98 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

