Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $382.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.39 and its 200 day moving average is $346.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.55.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

