Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 39.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 193,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in KeyCorp by 399.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 456,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 364,850 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.24.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

