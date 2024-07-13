Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 7,512 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 181,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.35. 949,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,658. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.27. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $66.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.