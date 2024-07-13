Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,196,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,924 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,388,000 after purchasing an additional 891,297 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,043,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,251,000 after purchasing an additional 886,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,082.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 715,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,558,000 after purchasing an additional 655,332 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,775,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

