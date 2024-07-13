Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.24 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $581,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $12,342,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 370.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in PACCAR by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,878,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,690,000 after purchasing an additional 52,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $103.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,584. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Get Our Latest Report on PACCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.