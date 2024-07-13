Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.12% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,074,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 727,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 115,730 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,632,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $880,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.55. 186,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,383. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $18.57.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.