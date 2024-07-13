Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $1.83 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,212,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,038.77.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $19.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,100.05. 471,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,048. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $715.22 and a 12-month high of $1,106.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,013.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $964.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

