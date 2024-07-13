Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $332,000 Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,952,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 228,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $31.28. 1,458,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,009. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $32.26.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other news, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

