Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $358,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $557,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.72. 1,794,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,764. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $222.42.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

