Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 125,516,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,337 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 879.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 492,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after acquiring an additional 442,176 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,114,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,211.7% during the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 291,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 269,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.66. 365,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,823. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

