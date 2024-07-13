Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $1.75 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,003 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,739,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after acquiring an additional 304,160 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after acquiring an additional 205,793 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,938,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EME traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $376.45. The stock had a trading volume of 294,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,618. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.60 and its 200 day moving average is $319.28. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

