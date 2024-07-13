Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $207,000 in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBGX traded down $10.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $943.29. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $901.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $820.74. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a twelve month low of $510.66 and a twelve month high of $954.21.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Company Profile

The UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (FBGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund provides 2X levered exposure to the total return of the Russell 1000 Growth Index, with quarterly leverage resets. FBGX was launched on Jun 11, 2014 and is issued by UBS.

