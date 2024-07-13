Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $322,000 in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BITO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

BITO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.22. 8,204,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,475,379. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

