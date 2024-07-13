Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.22. 1,912,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.20. The company has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

