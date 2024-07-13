Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $217,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,421,976 in the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,049. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.74.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

