Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 15,235 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 56,135 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 646.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 308,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 267,236 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 182,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,532,000 after acquiring an additional 563,674 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on COLB. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,817. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

