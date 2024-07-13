Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.37. The company had a trading volume of 835,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,649. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.26. The stock has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.32.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

