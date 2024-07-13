Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.81. 37,919,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,227,980. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on T. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

