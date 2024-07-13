Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMP. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,928.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMP shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 1.4 %

Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. 171,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,620. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $635.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.45%.

About Standard Motor Products

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.