Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,927 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,261,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 333,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 160,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,264 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,681,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,861,748. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

