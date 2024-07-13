Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 185 Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000.

ROM traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.58. The company had a trading volume of 51,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,842. ProShares Ultra Technology has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $77.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

