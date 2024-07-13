Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 2,024 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in General Mills by 409.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GIS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,367,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,834. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $77.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.