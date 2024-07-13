Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 96 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW traded up $14.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $918.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,801. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $923.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $930.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWW

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.