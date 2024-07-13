Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $2.29 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.10.

Cencora Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.60. The company had a trading volume of 791,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,087. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.65 and its 200-day moving average is $229.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

