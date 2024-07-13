Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 445,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,652,000 after acquiring an additional 231,603 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VMBS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. 776,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $46.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
