Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in NU were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 179.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

NU Stock Performance

NU stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.41. 23,273,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,596,924. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.