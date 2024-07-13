Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 100,982 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1,413.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,982 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. 3,437,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,081. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average is $63.86. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of -0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $297,215.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $224,025.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,934.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

