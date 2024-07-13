Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 22,509 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,509 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of Owens & Minor worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Owens & Minor by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE OMI traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 722,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $686,911. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

