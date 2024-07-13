Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.41% of Teekay Tankers worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 17.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 34,232 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,167.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TNK traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.94. 214,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,521. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.89.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $221.81 million during the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

