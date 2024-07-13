Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Thryv by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,566,969.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Thryv Price Performance

THRY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.20. 225,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,210. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.66 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. Thryv’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

