Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,820 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Encore Capital Group worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

Encore Capital Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $328.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ECPG has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

