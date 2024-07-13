Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.28% of Sally Beauty worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,784,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,057,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,188 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,731,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,339,000 after acquiring an additional 535,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8,891.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,804,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,915 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,017,000 after purchasing an additional 979,271 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of SBH stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,463. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $908.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

