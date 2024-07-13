Empowered Funds LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,827 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 265,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87,415 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 295,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 412,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 16.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. 256,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,401. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.49. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $39.66.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $300.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

