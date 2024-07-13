Empowered Funds LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 168.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,520 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,311 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,367,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,701. The firm has a market cap of $164.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $106.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

