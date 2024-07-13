Empowered Funds LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.05% of Bunge Global worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bunge Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,913,490,000 after buying an additional 578,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 33.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,909,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,743,000 after purchasing an additional 478,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $128,092,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 572,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,921. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

