Empowered Funds LLC Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 248.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCH. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.74. The stock had a trading volume of 226,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,446. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.25 and a 52 week high of $187.60.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCH

About Arch Resources

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.