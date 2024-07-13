Empowered Funds LLC Has $9.76 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,903 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $42.98. 4,332,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

