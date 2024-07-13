Empowered Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,938 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 11,332,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,333,290. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

