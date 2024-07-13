Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 659,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,792 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.38% of Newmark Group worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,220,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,178,000 after acquiring an additional 570,935 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,969,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 81,209 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 410.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NMRK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.23. 2,008,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,949. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 2.02. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.07 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Newmark Group

About Newmark Group

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.