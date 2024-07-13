Empowered Funds LLC Lowers Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,320 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.14% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 85.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 75.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $4,144,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,120 shares of company stock worth $48,119,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 0.3 %

ANF traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,973. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.24 and its 200-day moving average is $131.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.