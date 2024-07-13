Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 11,550 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CleanSpark by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in CleanSpark by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,243,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,797,178. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLSK

CleanSpark Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.