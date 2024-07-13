Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 266,145 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 129.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,145 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.40% of Select Water Solutions worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 273,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 680,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,181. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.69. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Select Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTTR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Select Water Solutions

In related news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,994.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

