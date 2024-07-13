Empowered Funds LLC Raises Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,196 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.36% of SiriusPoint worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,734,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,489 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth about $16,259,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,083,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,770,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,196,000 after buying an additional 1,102,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,595,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,751,000 after buying an additional 897,341 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SiriusPoint Stock Performance
SPNT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. 378,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SiriusPoint
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.