Empowered Funds LLC Sells 20,904 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,904 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,878,000 after purchasing an additional 385,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,173,000 after purchasing an additional 467,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,664,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,975,000 after buying an additional 117,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.86. 4,033,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

