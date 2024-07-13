Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00. The stock traded as high as C$6.47 and last traded at C$6.44, with a volume of 77999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Kathryn Senez sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$52,000.00. In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$215,905.14. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Kathryn Senez sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 122,800 shares of company stock worth $678,337 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -648.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.57.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

