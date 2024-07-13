Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00. The stock traded as high as C$6.47 and last traded at C$6.44, with a volume of 77999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -648.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.57.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
