Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,346 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 11,332,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,333,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

