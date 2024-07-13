Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Entegris worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.39. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $147.57.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,921 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

