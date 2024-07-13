Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $19,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after purchasing an additional 179,178 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 81,559 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

